Home
World
Africa
Sudan Doctors Network warns 6,500 RSF detainees face dire conditions

Sudan Doctors Network warns 6,500 RSF detainees face dire conditions

Yenişafak English AA
09:50, 16/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:23, 16/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Sudan Doctors Network warns 6,500 RSF detainees face dire conditions
File photo

The Sudan Doctors Network warned that over 6,500 people held by the RSF in El Geneina face severe food shortages and rising deaths, urging immediate humanitarian access to detention facilities.

Deteriorating conditions in West Darfur

The Sudan Doctors Network on Thursday warned that deteriorating health conditions threaten more than 6,500 detainees held by the Rapid Support Forces in El Geneina, West Darfur, citing food shortages and rising daily mortality at military and prison facilities. The independent medical group said in a statement that it had received “reliable information” indicating that more than 6,500 military personnel and civilians are being held at several detention centers in the city, including 709 women and around 500 children under the age of 18.

Detention sites and detainee profile

The network stated that prisoners are held at specific locations across the West Darfur capital. “The detention sites include the former headquarters of the UN-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), the headquarters of the 15th Infantry Division and Ardamata Prison,” it said. The group noted that food shortages and deteriorating health conditions pose serious risks to thousands of detainees, with daily deaths reported to be increasing.

Calls for urgent access

The medical organization said authorities must provide safe drinking water, food and health care to all detainees, and allow independent medical and humanitarian organizations access to the facilities to assess conditions. It added that authorities should disclose the detainees' whereabouts and guarantee their safety and protection from torture and ill-treatment, with special protection for women and children. The RSF has not commented on the allegations.

Conflict background

Sudanese authorities and rights groups estimate that 19,800 people, including military personnel, civilians, women and children, are being held in RSF-run detention facilities. Sudan submitted a memorandum to the UN Security Council in June calling for urgent intervention for the “grave and systematic violations of international humanitarian law” against thousands of civilians and prisoners of war in RSF-controlled detention centers in Darfur. The paramilitary force controls all five Darfur states except for parts of North and West Darfur, while the army controls most of the country including the capital, Khartoum, amid a war that has displaced 13 million people since April 2023.

Titles :sudan doctors networkrapid support forcesel geneinawest darfursudan warun security councildarfur conflicthumanitarian crisis
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026