Syria launches operation against ISIS cell near Damascus

Operation targets Rankous cell

Syrian Internal Security Forces announced on Thursday that they have launched a coordinated operation against an ISIS-affiliated terrorist cell operating in Rankous, a town located in the western Damascus countryside near the capital. The operation is being conducted in cooperation with the General Intelligence Service, according to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry, which has not yet released details regarding the number of cell members, their specific activities, or the outcome of the security action.

Previous high-profile arrest

The announcement comes following the detention of Khaled Raed Birouni, also known as Abu Hassan Dushka, during a security operation on October 6 in the Damascus countryside town of Hujaira. Birouni served as the top military commander for ISIS's self-declared "Homs Province," according to security information released by the ministry. He was responsible for planning and overseeing several attacks in Homs, including preparing and using explosive devices and carrying out sectarian assaults, officials stated.

Authorities accused Birouni of masterminding the December 2025 bombing of the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in Homs' Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood. The attack killed eight people and injured 18 others when an explosive device detonated inside the mosque during Friday prayers, according to the Health Ministry.

Consolidating control

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, Syrian authorities have sought to restore security and establish state control over weapons by pursuing wanted individuals and conducting security campaigns against armed groups across the country. The interim government has prioritized consolidating authority in former regime strongholds while disarming militias. The efforts continue amid persistent challenges in stabilizing the security situation and preventing attacks targeting both civilians and security personnel.