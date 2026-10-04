The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported on Sunday that a commercial tanker encountered multiple explosions in close proximity to the vessel approximately 60 nautical miles south of Yemen's port city of Mokha.

The agency said the tanker's company security officer reported seeing the blasts near the vessel, adding that the incident occurred during transit through the strategic waterway.

Investigation

"The crew are reported as safe and no environmental impact has been reported," UKMTO said, noting that authorities are investigating the incident. The warning did not identify the tanker or indicate what caused the explosions.

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity, noting the need for heightened vigilance in the region.