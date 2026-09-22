US President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that senior members of his administration held a three-hour meeting with an Iranian delegation in New York. "Yeah, today. About an hour ago," Trump said when asked whether the encounter had taken place, noting that the session concluded shortly before he addressed reporters.

Trump described the discussions as "very good," stating: "It was a very good meeting. I mean, I must tell you it was a very good I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it." He framed Iran's future as a stark choice between destruction and prosperity, warning: "In one case it's obliteration, and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country."

Envoys and next steps

When questioned about attendees, Trump directed reporters to US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who he indicated had participated in the discussions. Witkoff told reporters, "I feel very good right now. I feel very good. It's a blessing working for President Trump," adding that he considered the engagement productive.

Trump said that "they have another one scheduled in the very near future," though he did not specify a date. According to a New York Times report citing Iranian officials, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi headed the delegation from Tehran, with the newspaper claiming that Pakistan and Qatar mediated the encounter.