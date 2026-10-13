US President Donald Trump said Monday he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his upcoming trip to Asia, reviving prospects for direct engagement between the two leaders who held historic talks during his first term.

Asia itinerary

Trump will travel to the Philippines for the ASEAN summit on Nov. 16 before heading to Shenzhen, China for the APEC summit from Nov. 17–19. Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for Ohio, the president said: "I may, yeah. That'll be exciting, won't it? But I get along with him."

Previous summits

A meeting would mark a new chapter in Trump's efforts to engage directly with Kim. The two leaders held several historic meetings during Trump's first term as they sought to address North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

The potential meeting comes as Trump prepares to depart for Manila on Nov. 16. Regional leaders will gather for the ASEAN summit before the president travels to Shenzhen for the APEC gathering through Nov. 19.