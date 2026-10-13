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Trump says China, Russia not aiding Iran in conflict

Trump says China, Russia not aiding Iran in conflict

Elif Şanlı
10:47, 13/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 11:07, 13/10/2026, Tuesday
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Trump says China, Russia not aiding Iran in conflict
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he does not believe China and Russia are providing military assistance to Iran, writing on Truth Social that both powers have too much to lose by intervening in the war that has closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz since February.

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed concerns that China and Russia are supplying military aid to Iran, arguing that both countries would face severe consequences if they intervened in the war paralyzing the Strait of Hormuz. Responding to speculation about Beijing and Moscow's involvement, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "If they are, it's at a very low level, but I don't believe they are at all." He added: "They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast!" according to Anadolu Agency.

Previous pledges and sanctions

Trump's remarks referenced earlier assurances from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding arms sales to Tehran. In a July post on the same platform, Trump recalled that Xi had promised during their May meeting that Beijing would not "under any circumstances" sell weapons to Iran, including through Chinese companies, while Putin had offered similar guarantees. At that time, Trump warned that any violation of these pledges "would be very bad for them."

The Trump administration imposed sanctions in May on several Chinese companies accused of supporting Iran's military procurement network and providing satellite imagery allegedly used to target US forces. Beijing has consistently denied these allegations, maintaining that Chinese entities have not aided Iran's military capabilities.

Stalled diplomacy

The US and Israel launched military action against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for global energy supplies. A memorandum of understanding signed in June between Washington and Tehran following Pakistani and Qatari mediation has since stalled over disagreements regarding navigation rights in the strait. The closure has persisted as diplomatic efforts to reopen the waterway have failed to produce a breakthrough.

Titles :donald trumpchinarussiairanstrait of hormuztruth socialxi jinpingvladimir putinus-iran relations
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