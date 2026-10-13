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Trump says Putin, Zelenskyy must end 'ridiculous war'

Trump says Putin, Zelenskyy must end 'ridiculous war'

Elif Şanlı
10:56, 13/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 11:18, 13/10/2026, Tuesday
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Trump says Putin, Zelenskyy must end 'ridiculous war'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, claiming both sides had agreed to an energy ceasefire because he demanded it and citing heavy monthly casualties.

US President Donald Trump on Monday publicly urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, describing the conflict as "ridiculous" and pressing both leaders to finalize a deal. Speaking to reporters before departing the White House for Ohio, Trump said: "All I know is that Zelensky and Putin have to get together and end that ridiculous war."

Heavy casualties and ceasefire dispute

He cited heavy casualties as justification for urgent diplomacy, stating: "This month, they lost 32,000 people in that war, and it's ridiculous. So they have to get together and get it done." Trump's remarks followed his announcement on Sunday that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure, though both sides have publicly disputed the claim that a formal ceasefire is in place.

'They agreed because I said'

When challenged by a reporter about the discrepancy, Trump insisted an agreement had been reached, declaring: "They agreed. You know why? Because I said, 'You agree' — that's why. They agreed because I said they agreed, and that thing has to get settled." The president also offered his assessment of the two leaders' negotiating positions, suggesting that the Russian president was more eager for a settlement than his Ukrainian counterpart.

Putin 'more interested' in deal

"I think, actually, Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy," Trump said. He maintained that both leaders ultimately want to reach an agreement but require external pressure to finalize terms, noting: "I think they both support it. I think they wanna make a deal, but they don't know how. But we're gonna get them to make a deal."

Titles :donald trumpvladimir putinvolodymyr zelenskyyukraine warrussia-ukraine warwhite houseenergy ceasefireus foreign policy
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