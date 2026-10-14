US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of further action against Iran during a campaign rally in Wasilla, Alaska, vowing to "do a number" on Tehran while insisting the Islamic Republic would not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Campaign trail remarks

Speaking ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Trump told supporters: "Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We're going to do a number. We sort of had it. You know we've had it." He later emphasized that Iranian officials were anticipating US moves, adding: "We’ve had it, but you know it doesn’t matter. The big thing is they were not going to have a nuclear weapon."

Reported strike discussions

The remarks came shortly after Axios reported that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed launching a major new operation against Iran ahead of elections in both countries. The report cited two US officials and other sources with knowledge of the matter, according to the news outlet.

Trump was campaigning for Republican candidates in Alaska ahead of the Nov. 3 vote. Both the US and Israel face domestic electoral timelines that have complicated coordination for any potential military action against Iranian nuclear facilities.