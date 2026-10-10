



Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned in the strongest terms Houthi attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia that left three people dead and 36 wounded, vowing full solidarity with Riyadh and demanding an immediate halt to strikes targeting civilians. "We condemn in the strongest terms the targeting by the Houthis of Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh," the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

The ministry offered condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a swift recovery, warning that continued attacks on civilian infrastructure risk further inflaming regional tensions. It called for an immediate end to attacks targeting civilians and critical facilities.

Calls for diplomatic resolution

"We reiterate our full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and renew our call for existing disputes to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," the ministry added. Ankara warned that continued attacks on civilian infrastructure only serve to deepen regional instability and obstruct peaceful settlement efforts.

Houthi campaign against kingdom

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group has conducted repeated ballistic missile and drone strikes against Riyadh and other areas of Saudi Arabia in recent months. Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that three people were killed and 36 others injured in the attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in the capital.