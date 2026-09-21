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UN chief alarmed by attacks on Ukrainian, Russian cities

UN chief alarmed by attacks on Ukrainian, Russian cities

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23:14, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 23:42, 21/09/2026, Monday
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UN chief alarmed by attacks on Ukrainian, Russian cities
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed alarm over the escalating scale of attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities by Russian forces, warning that record civilian casualties are being reported from strikes by both sides and calling for an immediate ceasefire to halt the dangerous spiral of violence.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed alarm at the scale of escalating daily attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities by Russian armed forces, warning that the strikes are causing a record number of civilian casualties. In a statement released by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres said he is "equally concerned by the rising number of civilian casualties as a result of the increasing attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces inside the Russian Federation, including Moscow."

The Secretary-General noted that strikes by both sides are fueling a dangerous escalation, urging all parties to prioritize the protection of non-combatants.

Calls for immediate ceasefire

The UN chief "strongly condemns all attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, and urges an immediate end to this dangerous escalatory spiral," the statement said. He called for a "re-energized focus on diplomacy to urgently de-escalate tensions and pave the way for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire, as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Guterres stressed that any settlement should be "in line with international law, including the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions," while warning that continued escalation risks further civilian harm.

UN offers support

"The United Nations stands ready to support all meaningful efforts to that end," the statement added. The warning comes amid intensified aerial bombardments of urban centers on both sides of the border.

Titles :antonio guterresguterresun secretary-generalukrainerussiakyivmoscowunited nationsunukraine warcivilian casualties
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