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US bans DeepSeek from federal civilian networks over security risks

US bans DeepSeek from federal civilian networks over security risks

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13:11, 20/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 13:23, 20/10/2026, Tuesday
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US bans DeepSeek from federal civilian networks over security risks
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The US Department of Homeland Security barred Chinese AI firm DeepSeek from federal civilian networks Monday, citing espionage risks and ordering immediate removal of the technology from government systems.

The US Department of Homeland Security on Monday barred Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek from federal civilian agency networks, citing espionage and cybersecurity risks amid Washington's intensifying technological rivalry with Beijing.

Security concerns

Homeland Security Department General Counsel James Percival issued the directive, stating that "DeepSeek's models present multiple threat vectors." He warned that the company's servers operate in China, where domestic legislation "permits extensive authority to government cyber and intelligence functions to access private company infrastructure," and noted that the platform's interactive structure could expose sensitive operational queries to foreign interception. Independent assessments identified critical vulnerabilities in the developer's mobile software alongside user fingerprinting risks, according to the department.

Implementation measures

The directive requires civilian executive branch agencies to immediately remove existing DeepSeek software, affiliated tools and third-party applications built on its framework. Federal authorities must also exclude the company from approved product lists while directing agencies to enforce interim cybersecurity measures, including enhanced network logging, strict controls on outbound data transfers and continuous monitoring for anomalous traffic. Agencies may submit written exemption requests within 60 days through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for mission-critical functions.

Beijing's response

Beijing pushed back Tuesday against the new US measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing that "China has consistently opposed overstretching the concept of national security and politicizing science, technology and economic and trade issues." She added that "China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."

Titles :deepseekhangzhou deepseekjames percivalmao ningcisaartificial intelligenceus china relationscybersecurity
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