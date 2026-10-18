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US envoy demands prosecution over 'cowardly' attack on US journalist

US envoy demands prosecution over 'cowardly' attack on US journalist

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14:40, 18/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 15:01, 18/10/2026, Sunday
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US envoy demands prosecution over 'cowardly' attack on US journalist
File photo

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee demanded prosecution of Israeli attackers of American journalist Heidi Levine in the occupied West Bank, calling the assault a despicable act of terror.

US demands accountability

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Saturday called for the prosecution and imprisonment of individuals responsible for attacking an American photojournalist in the occupied West Bank, describing the assault as a "despicable act of terror" carried out by masked assailants. Speaking on the social media platform X, Huckabee stated that Heidi Levine, a Washington Post photographer, had suffered serious injuries in what he termed a "vicious and cowardly attack."

"Attacking a female photographer is a despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards," Huckabee wrote, noting that Levine was clearly identified as a journalist and US citizen. "Those who attacked unarmed reporter should spend (years) in prison," he added.

State Department concern

The US State Department on Friday said it was "greatly concerned" over the incident involving Levine, who was assaulted by Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank. "The Department of State is aware of these reports. We are greatly concerned when any American is harmed overseas and stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," a spokesman said in an emailed statement, according to Anadolu.

Huckabee emphasized that Washington had demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. "We have called for a full investigation, arrest, and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to whoever participated in this," he said.

Titles :mike huckabeeheidi levinewashington postwest bankoccupied west bankus state departmentamerican journalistisraeli occupation
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