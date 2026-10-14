Home
World
America
US Treasury fines Bank of America $1.21B over laundering, sanctions

US Treasury fines Bank of America $1.21B over laundering, sanctions

Elif Şanlı
09:32, 14/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 09:38, 14/10/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
US Treasury fines Bank of America $1.21B over laundering, sanctions
File photo

The US Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it has imposed more than $1.21 billion in penalties on Bank of America for violations of anti-money laundering and sanctions laws, citing failures to report over $5 billion in suspicious transactions including risks tied to Chinese money laundering networks.

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed more than $1.21 billion in penalties on Bank of America for violations of anti-money laundering and sanctions laws, marking the third-largest penalty in the department's history and the largest ever issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Record penalties for compliance failures

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) assessed a $1.2 billion penalty against the country's second-largest bank for failing to mitigate and report priority national security risks, while the OCC imposed a $750 million civil money penalty for deficiencies in its compliance program. The Treasury said Bank of America failed to timely report over $5 billion in suspicious transactions, with more than $1 billion implicating national security-related risks including Chinese money laundering networks, fraud schemes, and trade-based money laundering linked to the southwest border.

Sanctions breaches and official response

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) separately reached an $11.6 million settlement with the bank over 475 apparent violations of sanctions programs related to Iran, Russia, narcotics trafficking and global terrorism. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said financial institutions operate on the front lines of protecting economic and national security, noting that “when a bank of this size fails to meet its anti-money laundering and sanctions obligations, the consequences extend far beyond its own walls, exposing the entire U.S. financial system to significant illicit finance risks.”

Titles :bank of americascott bessentus treasury departmentfincenmoney launderingsanctions violationschinese money laundering networksiran sanctions
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026