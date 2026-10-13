Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that Kyiv received no advance warning from Western partners before Russian forces launched over 100 weapons against the capital overnight, including ballistic missiles that struck civilian infrastructure. "Unfortunately, we received no early warning from our partners about this strike. Intelligence on Russian ballistic missile launches helps save lives, and this is one of the most critical issues. This is precisely what helps prevent people from being killed – when there is an early warning about ballistic missiles," Zelenskyy said in a statement on the social media platform X.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that one person sustained injuries when a residential building in the capital's Darnytskyi district was damaged during the assault, while Ukraine's Air Force confirmed that Moscow fired five Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region and deployed 108 drones — 88 of which were intercepted. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told a panel at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland that air raid alerts sounded with a delay due to the "special type of weaponry" employed by Russian forces, though he affirmed that intelligence cooperation with Washington continues despite recent tensions.

Energy truce violations

Zelenskyy addressed an energy ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, stating that Ukrainian forces have refrained from striking Russian oil refineries or energy infrastructure for two full days since the declaration in good faith. "But Russia did not heed the American President. During this time, the Russians have attacked both our energy facilities and our critical infrastructure, sending absolutely clear signals that they have no intention of refraining from strikes on Ukraine," he added, noting that Moscow's actions demonstrate a lack of interest in de-escalation.

The Ukrainian leader maintained that Kyiv remains prepared for "reciprocal steps toward de-escalation," asserting that conflicts conclude only when aggressors recognize they cannot prolong hostilities through military means. "Global pressure on Russia contributes to exactly that – bringing peace closer. But direct or indirect support for Russia, slowing down assistance to Ukraine, and making it harder to protect lives against ballistic missiles will certainly not help bring peace. Everyone needs peace. A strong America, a strong Europe, and strong partners are needed," he said, as the Financial Times reported that US envoys recently threatened to cut intelligence sharing if Ukraine continued energy strikes in Russia.