Zonguldak miners observe Ramadan with first Sahur meters below ground

Miners had their first pre-dawn meal, known as "sahur," meters below ground in Türkiye's Zonguldak. They brought food from their homes and expressed their intention to observe the fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Coal mining, also known as "karaelmas," is one of the primary sources of income in the city, and work continues around the clock in three shifts to extract the valuable resource. The miners, who were working the night shift at a private coal mine in Gelik neighborhood of Kilimli district, had their first sahur of the month deep beneath the ground, just like their colleagues in other mines.