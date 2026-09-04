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India places Earth-imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit

India places Earth-imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit

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18:36, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 20:08, 04/09/2026, Friday
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India places Earth-imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit
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The Indian Space Research Organization successfully launched the GSLV-F17 rocket early Friday, placing the EOS-05 Earth-imaging satellite into geosynchronous orbit in a mission hailed as a breakthrough for the agency's Earth observation capabilities, with officials targeting six additional launches before year's end.

Orbital deployment

India's national space agency successfully launched a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle early Friday, placing an advanced Earth-imaging satellite into orbit in a mission the agency said marked a milestone for the country's remote sensing capabilities.

The GSLV-F17 rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in southern India at 2:55 a.m. local time, carrying the EOS-05 spacecraft — the agency's first imaging platform designed specifically for geosynchronous orbit. ISRO said in a post on the social media platform X: "Mission Success! GSLV-F17 has successfully accomplished its mission, placing EOS-05 into the intended orbit."

Technical specifications

Friday's launch marked the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, a heavy-lift rocket developed to place satellites into high-altitude geosynchronous transfer orbits. The EOS-05 represents a significant advancement in India's Earth observation infrastructure, offering state-of-the-art imaging capabilities from its vantage point approximately 36,000 kilometers above the equator.

Launch schedule

Following the successful deployment, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan told reporters the agency aims to conduct six additional launches before the end of the year. The accelerated launch schedule underscores India's expanding presence in the global commercial space sector.

Titles :isroindian space research organizationeos-05gslv-f17geosynchronous orbitearth observation satellitesatish dhawan space centerindia space program
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