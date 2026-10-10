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ASELSAN rolls out GOKALP counter-drone interceptor system

ASELSAN rolls out GOKALP counter-drone interceptor system

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16:37, 10/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 16:45, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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ASELSAN rolls out GOKALP counter-drone interceptor system
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ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.

ASELSAN's GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, employing a hit-to-kill interceptor to neutralize aerial threats autonomously.

Live-fire demonstration

The GOKALP system was put through its paces at ASELSAN's Ogulbey Technology Base, where operators tracked a target drone using the integrated AURA radar system. Real-time telemetry was relayed instantly to the GOKALP E1 interceptor via the DRONEDEF command-and-control software, enabling the autonomous hunter to close with and destroy the aerial target through direct impact.

Autonomous threat neutralization

ASELSAN said the platform combines electro-optical sensors with radar detection to identify hostile unmanned aerial vehicles before dispatching interceptor drones. The hit-to-kill method employed during the test eliminates threats through physical collision rather than explosive warheads, reducing collateral risks while ensuring definitive target destruction.

Mobile defense architecture

Posting on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, ASELSAN emphasized that the vehicle-integrated design renders GOKALP a fully mobile and cost-effective shield against drone swarms. The company noted that the successful demonstration validated the integrated operational capabilities of the system's various components under realistic field conditions.

Titles :aselsangokalpcounter-uav systemdrone hunterogulbey technology baseaura radartürkiye defense industryautonomous defense systems
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