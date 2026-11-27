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Foreign Ministry rejects resolution

Türkiye on Thursday rejected a European Parliament resolution concerning its 2019 maritime boundary delimitation agreement with Libya, with the Turkish Foreign Ministry saying the EU has no authority over such matters. “We reject the resolution adopted during today’s (Nov. 26) session of the European Parliament’s plenary concerning the Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas that we signed with Libya in 2019, which contains biased and unfounded allegations,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that the EU has no authority over the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas, noting that a ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU had also established this. It criticized the European Parliament for adopting politically motivated resolutions that disregard international law under the pretext of solidarity among member states, describing such efforts as futile.

Dialogue and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean

“Peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean will be possible through approaches that prioritize dialogue, good neighborly relations, respect and cooperation,” the statement said. The ministry added that it expected EU officials to adopt such an approach.

Communications Director criticizes the resolution

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also criticized the resolution, saying it lacked a legal basis and reflected a political stance that went beyond the European Parliament’s authority. “The resolution adopted today by the European Parliament’s plenary concerning the Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas signed between Türkiye and Libya in 2019 is a manifestation of a political stance that lacks legal basis, is far from goodwill and falls outside its authority,” Duran said.

Resolutions targeting the agreement, which Türkiye and Libya signed in line with their sovereign will, could not undermine the two countries’ legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, he also said. Duran said regional cooperation based on international law and fairness could bring lasting peace and stability to the Eastern Mediterranean, while unilateral political approaches would fall short.

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