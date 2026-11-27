France rejects further reductions

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday described a proposed €204 billion ($223.8 billion) in cuts to the European Commission’s original long-term budget plan as a “strategic mistake,” vowing that France would oppose any further reductions in negotiations. He spoke after a European Council meeting in Brussels on the bloc’s 2028–2034 budget.

Macron said the cuts would leave European public investment trailing that of China and the United States. “These are real cuts, and France does not support any further cuts,” he said.

Compromise, new resources and farm funding

France is seeking a compromise between countries that want more funding for a cohesion policy and those pushing for deeper spending cuts, Macron said. “We want to bring everyone together, secure new EU own resources and build compromises, particularly through the debt rollover, to bridge the gap between the two groups,” he said.

Macron backed deferring repayments on EU borrowing from the COVID-19 pandemic and introducing an EU-wide digital services tax when the new budget takes effect. “We want it to enter into force on Jan. 1, 2028, when the new budget begins,” he said. He also insisted that France retain its full allocation under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, adding: “The EU proposal must preserve every euro France currently receives. We need our €66.25 billion.”

Deal possible in December

Leaders could reach a deal at the December European Council meeting if the conditions were in place, Macron said. “France will do everything it can to reach one, but I will not sign an unbalanced agreement,” he said.

“If there is no agreement by Dec. 31, the discussions will resume formally in the second half of 2027,” he added. Citing the proximity of France’s presidential election, he warned that a delay could leave the EU operating under provisional spending rules at the start of 2028.

Support for Ukraine financing in 2027

Macron also backed a European Commission proposal for a new mechanism to finance support for Ukraine in 2027, alongside military commitments already made by the coalition of the willing. “We support Ukraine out of a sense of responsibility and because it is in our interest,” he said.

The US began scaling back its support in early 2025, he said, adding that Ukrainians were fighting for their country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and were also “on the front line of European security.” “This war is an existential issue for Europe’s security. If we abandoned Ukraine, we would put our own security at risk in the short or medium term,” he said.

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