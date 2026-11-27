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Chinese-owned firms in California

At least two California-based companies controlled by Chinese-owned firms have been purchasing Nvidia’s most advanced artificial intelligence chips, CBS News reported on Wednesday. The investigation found that both companies kept business relationships with Nvidia despite questions about their ownership structures and connections to China.

RiCloud AI and its parent company

One company, San Jose-based RiCloud AI is listed as an Nvidia “preferred partner,” a status that gives it priority access to advanced chips, software and technical support. Its parent company, Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings, is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Corporate records cited by CBS show that Yuxing’s chief executive, Cong Yu, holds a degree from the People's Liberation Army Command College, a Chinese military-run institution.

Aivres and exports to Southeast Asia

Another California-based company, Aivres, is listed as an Nvidia “elite” computing partner, the chipmaker’s highest partnership tier. It operated under the name Inspur until it changed its name after its Chinese parent company was placed on a US government security blacklist in 2023.

According to the investigation, some US-based, Chinese-owned companies have leased or sold advanced Nvidia-powered servers to businesses in Southeast Asia. Trade records cited in the report show that Aivres exported at least $5.6 billion worth of advanced technology to the region between April 2024 and February 2026, including servers containing Nvidia’s restricted Blackwell chips.

Research support and official position

The investigation was conducted with research support from C4ADS, a Washington-based security nonprofit that examined corporate filings and ownership records. The report also noted that US officials have not accused RiCloud AI or its Chinese parent company of wrongdoing.

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