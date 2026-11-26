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Senior figures in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry are increasingly challenging a view prevailing within US-based AI firm Anthropic that humanity should cede some decision-making authority to superintelligent AI systems, the Axios news site reported on Wednesday.

Debate over human control

Citing sources familiar with internal discussions, the report said a consensus has formed among some Anthropic employees associated with CEO Dario Amodei that humans will and should safely hand over authority rather than fight to retain control. Critics caution that surrendering decision-making authority risks gradually eroding human free will, it said.

Rivals voice opposition

In a recent post on the US social media platform X, Meta's top AI executive Alexandr Wang rejected transferring societal control to AI, echoing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's call earlier this month to safeguard human authority over the future. Competitors are also privately concerned that talk of ceding control intensifies political pushback, a sentiment reflected by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore when he contended that humans, not machines, hold authority.

Anthropic's response

Anthropic disputed that portrayal. A company spokesperson noted that Amodei has consistently championed human supervision and that its Claude system is trained to preserve human control.

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