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Live-fire test from Akinci

Turkish defense firm Aselsan showcased its 250-pound-class (113-kilogram-class) Tolun L Kilit 310 laser-guided munition in a live-fire test, in which the weapon struck a target after being launched from a Bayraktar Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The trial was the first time the Tolun L had been integrated onto a drone platform, according to the defense manufacturer.

Guidance system and range

The Tolun L is equipped with an integrated inertial navigation system (INS), Global Positioning System (GPS) and laser seeker. Designed as an all-up-round munition, it has a fragmentation warhead and deployable swing wings. Its range exceeds 50 kilometers (31 miles) for precision air-to-ground strikes against stationary and moving targets, with minimal collateral damage.

The munition relies on INS guidance until it establishes its first GPS fix, after which it activates the Kilit 310 laser seeker to detect reflected laser energy from the target.

Operational features

The Tolun L can operate day and night in all weather conditions, support waypoint tracking and use a selectable angle of attack to reduce sortie numbers and operational costs. It can be programmed from the cockpit to maximize destruction and can engage one or more targets in a single sortie.

Jamming-resistant software and an anti-jam antenna also protect the munition against GNSS jamming and GPS spoofing.

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