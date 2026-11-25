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Türkiye's Hurjet jet trainer program was honored on Tuesday by the Spanish-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the organization's 10th annual awards ceremony in Madrid, in recognition of the collaboration between Airbus Spain and Turkish Aerospace Industries. The partnership is meant to equip the Spanish Air and Space Force with a new fleet of advanced training aircraft, and the sale to Spain marks Türkiye’s first export of a domestically designed and built jet trainer.

Award presented to Airbus Spain and Turkish Aerospace executives

Under the program, Turkish Aerospace is responsible for the aircraft’s design and initial production. Airbus Spain oversees coordination in Spain and adapts the aircraft to meet the Spanish force’s operational requirements.

Lt. Gen. Miguel Ivorra Ruiz presented the award to Raul Rosino Llamas, head of the Hurjet program at Airbus Spain, and to Turkish Aerospace executives Bertan Kurt, director of corporate marketing and communications, and Mustafa Gursoy, head of the aircraft division. Ivorra said the project would benefit both countries by strengthening their defense industries and strategic partnership, and he thanked Turkish Aerospace for sharing its technology with Spain.

Spain ordered 30 jets to replace F-5 fleet

Spain signed a €2.6 billion ($2.85 billion) contract in December 2025 for a training program built around 30 Hurjet aircraft, which will replace its aging F-5 trainers. The order was the first export sale of the Turkish-designed jet trainer.

Airbus says deliveries of the initial batch of 21 aircraft are scheduled to begin in 2028, and those jets and the remaining nine on order will be adapted to Spanish requirements. The adapted aircraft, known as the SAETA II, will be delivered together with the accompanying ground-based training system between 2031 and 2035, while Turkish Aerospace CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said in October that Spain was also planning to buy 15 additional aircraft.

Indra and Türkiye’s honorary consuls also honored

The chamber also recognized Spanish technology company Indra for its longstanding cooperation with Türkiye, its presence in the country and its contributions to strategic sectors including defense and energy. Türkiye’s honorary consuls in Spain received awards for their work to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Yasemen Korukcu, the chamber’s chair and the representative in Spain of Türkiye’s Presidential Investment Office, said defense was taking on a growing role in bilateral relations and that she expected the trend to continue. She also highlighted the honorary consuls’ work in deepening ties at the local level.

Türkiye’s ambassador to Spain, Nuket Kucukel Ezberci, presented the awards to the honorary consuls. She described Spain as a “special partner” for Türkiye, said relations were excellent across all sectors and thanked the consuls for their work in the cities they serve.

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