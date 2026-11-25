Extreme poverty edges up

Nearly 2 million people in Poland, including 436,000 children and 324,000 elderly people, lived in extreme poverty in 2025, according to a report released on Tuesday by a leading Polish charity. The Wiosna Association's annual Poverty Report 2026 found that 5.3% of Poland's population lived below the subsistence minimum, up from 5.2% in 2024.

The number of children affected by extreme poverty rose by more than 70,000 compared with the previous year, the group said. The report defines extreme poverty as living below the minimum income needed to meet basic survival needs, using a monthly benchmark of 1,037 Polish zlotys ($280).

More than 40% of Poles lived below the broader social minimum, a measure of the resources needed for basic participation in society, the report also found. The figures highlight persistent deprivation in one of the European Union's faster-growing economies, despite rising wages and improvements in living standards over recent decades.

Households pushed into crisis

Volunteers found that among families assisted by the charity last year, an average of just 22 zlotys ($6) per person per day was available for living expenses. Some 119 households supported by the organization lacked both running water and electricity.

Joanna Sadzik, president of the Wiosna Association, said illness, job loss or the death of a family member could rapidly push households into financial crisis, even when they had previously been managing their finances. Working and saving are important, she said, but they do not necessarily protect people against every unexpected emergency.

Isolation deepens hardship

The report also highlighted the role of social isolation in deepening financial hardship. A nationwide survey commissioned by the charity found that 19% of adults had nobody they could turn to for help during a financial crisis, while 56% said they could not survive longer than three months without income, and another 33% said they had forgone medical appointments, tests or treatment during the previous year due to financial constraints.

Konrad Kruczkowski, the association's vice president, said the increase in child poverty showed that deprivation cannot simply be attributed to poor personal choices. The report draws on official Polish statistics, social research and the charity's experience working with vulnerable households, and its additional opinion survey questioned 1,095 adults between Aug. 28 and 31, 2026.

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