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The European Commission on Tuesday warned 11 EU member states that they risk breaching the bloc’s spending rules, and recommended escalating excessive deficit procedures for Bulgaria and Hungary as part of its 2027 European Semester Autumn Package.

Eleven states urged to correct budgets

Czechia, Finland, Germany and Romania risk exceeding their recommended limits on net expenditure growth, the Commission said. Croatia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain face a risk of materially exceeding those limits, and all 11 countries were urged to take corrective measures in their 2027 budgets.

Opening excessive deficit procedures for Germany and Lithuania was unwarranted at this stage, the Commission said. It could close Italy’s procedure in spring 2027 if final 2026 budget figures and its spring forecast confirm that the country has corrected its excessive deficit.

Bulgaria and Hungary face next step

The Commission said Bulgaria and Hungary had taken insufficient steps to correct their excessive deficits. It asked the Council of the EU to formally find that neither country had taken effective action.

Such a decision would pave the way for the Commission to propose revised deficit-reduction paths and the suspension of some EU funding.

Defense spending and imbalance reviews

A mildly tighter fiscal stance in the euro area in 2027 would be appropriate, the Commission said, urging prudent budgets, particularly in countries facing higher debt and borrowing costs. Governments were also asked to make room for investment in defense, energy and innovation.

The Commission projects EU defense spending to rise from 1.9% of gross domestic product this year to 2.1% in 2027 and 2.2% in 2028. Nineteen member states have activated a clause allowing temporary flexibility under the bloc’s spending rules.

The package also calls for in-depth reviews of Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, Romania and Slovakia in the first half of 2027 to assess potential macroeconomic imbalances. For Bulgaria, the Commission cited a widening current account deficit, deteriorating cost competitiveness and rapidly rising house prices alongside significant household borrowing.

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