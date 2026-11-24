Group arrives at Khartoum airport

A new group that defected from Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrived at Khartoum airport on Monday and joined the Sudanese army, the official SUNA news agency reported. It was led by Maj. Gen. Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih, who serves as secretary for the Darfur region in the Revolutionary Justice and Equality Movement and as an official in RSF support forces, according to SUNA.

Rabih told reporters at the airport that the group had decided to “completely break away” from the RSF and fight alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces. “The decision was prompted by atrocities, massacres, looting and the killing of civilians in Gezira, Khartoum, Darfur and El-Fasher,” he said.

Claims over El-Fasher and a surrendered commander

Rabih alleged that mass graves containing thousands of civilians were located near El-Fasher airport, and he called on the international community to investigate the claim on the ground. El-Fasher, in western Sudan, had a population of more than 1 million before the war but is now estimated to have fewer than 70,000 residents, while security problems continue and access to food and health services remains severely limited.

He said his group had been in Khartoum when the war began and had fought west of the army’s General Command under Mishaal Abdel Rahman. According to Rabih, Rahman surrendered to the Sudanese Armed Forces in recent days. SUNA reported that Rabih apologized to the Sudanese people, Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army and families who lost relatives during the conflict.

Civil administration official also defects

Mohammed Ali Abdullah, whom SUNA identified as head of the RSF’s civil administration in Al-Fula, West Kordofan, said his defection was also prompted by “criminal practices, including looting.” He claimed that the so-called “civilian government” in Nyala was not a genuine government or administration, and alleged that it received instructions from the United Arab Emirates and other foreign countries.

Rabih urged those remaining in the RSF ranks to lay down their weapons and join the army, expressing confidence that the Sudanese Armed Forces and allied forces would prevail. Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 15, 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over disagreements about integrating the paramilitary force into the regular military. The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.

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