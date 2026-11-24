Farmers in rural Quneitra along the border in southern Syria are struggling to reach their agricultural lands because of military posts the Israeli army has established in the area. Hassan Ahmad, a farmer from the village of Jubbata al-Khashab, said Israeli bulldozers and tanks destroyed about 11 dunams (2.7 acres) of his land in May.

Orchards uprooted, land out of reach

“Israeli forces uprooted between 450 and 500 olive, cherry and walnut trees, some of which had been planted 27 years ago, and also demolished a barn that was used to raise livestock,” Ahmad told Anadolu. A trench and an earthen berm built by the Israeli army within the ‘security zone’ now block his way, he said. “I can no longer reach my land because of a trench and an earthen berm built by the Israeli army within the ‘security zone,’” Ahmad said.

“I can now only see my destroyed land from a distance using binoculars.” He harvested around four tons of olives in 2023, the farmer said, adding that he had expected production to increase as the trees matured.

Ahmad said he has received offers to sell the land but remains determined to keep it. “No matter what price is offered, I cannot sell my land. We will continue to cultivate it and will not give it up,” he said.

Road closures block harvests

Abu Jalal Sami, a farmer from the Ash al-Ghurab area in rural Quneitra, said road closures have prevented residents from harvesting olives, figs, apples and other crops, even though many families depend on the land for their livelihoods. “Residents had not left the area despite years of war and would not sell their land because the land is a homeland, life and a source of livelihood,” Sami said.

Expanded Israeli presence in the south

Since the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, the Israeli army has established nine military posts in Quneitra and Daraa and expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights. Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out incursions in Syria’s southern provinces, setting up military checkpoints, searching homes, detaining civilians and bulldozing agricultural land despite the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement between Syria and Israel.

Damascus has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory, saying the incursions violate Syria’s sovereignty and the disengagement agreement.

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