Home
World
Middle East
Türkiye ready to submit Mecca defense pact to parliament: Fidan

Türkiye ready to submit Mecca defense pact to parliament: Fidan

Yenişafak English AA
18:24, 08/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 18:27, 08/10/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye ready to submit Mecca defense pact to parliament: Fidan
AA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Türkiye has completed preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for ratification, emphasizing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks on other countries.

Defensive nature

Speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara alongside Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Anita Orban, Fidan stated that the agreement obligates signatories to defend one another only in the event of an attack. "Once a country that is party to the agreement is attacked, you stand by it for its defense. This is not an attack agreement," he said.

He also noted that the pact does not authorize Türkiye to deploy troops to another country's territory to carry out offensive operations. He added that the arrangement remains strictly within the bounds of mutual defense.

Black Sea warning

Fidan also addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, warning that the conflict must not be allowed to expand into the Black Sea region. "We must never allow the Black Sea to turn into a new front of conflict," he said.

Titles :hakan fidanmecca defense pactanita orbantürkiyetbmmblack searussia-ukraine warankara
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026