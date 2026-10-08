



Saudi Civil Defense officials said Thursday that falling debris from an intercepted ballistic missile damaged property in the kingdom's capital Riyadh, striking a kindergarten and medical clinic complex after air defenses destroyed the projectile. "Civil Defense teams in Riyadh responded to debris from a ballistic missile after it was intercepted and destroyed," the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a spokesperson who attributed the attack to Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Escalation in cross-border attacks

The incident marks the latest in a sharp escalation of Houthi missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi airports, military installations and oil infrastructure in recent weeks. Officials said the Iran-backed group has intensified cross-border offensives amid renewed ground fighting inside Yemen.

Yemeni military operation

The strike coincides with a new offensive by Yemen's internationally recognized government, dubbed "Operation Dawn of Yemen," launched this week to retake territory from Houthi control and restore state institutions. Government forces have advanced on multiple fronts since the operation began, seeking to reverse gains made by the rebels since they seized the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Years of conflict

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis captured Sanaa and several provinces in late 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. Fighting resumed in July following a period of relative calm after the collapse of a 2022 truce that had temporarily halted major combat operations.