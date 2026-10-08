



Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said on Thursday that the United Kingdom's consulate in occupied East Jerusalem would continue operating under a new name, defying an Israeli order to close the diplomatic post over British sanctions targeting illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement posted on social media, Miliband said: "Following discussions with the Government of Israel, our Consulate General building will not be closing, and will be known as the UK Mission, Jerusalem from today." He noted that London does not recognize Israel's legal authority to close the facility. "The UK Mission, Jerusalem is independent, operational, and will continue to deliver vital services and our work with the Palestinian people," he said.

Israel says only seven diplomats authorized to remain

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar disputed the British account, stating that the consulate had ceased operations and that 20 British diplomats — including the consul general — would leave Israel. Saar said Israel had authorized only seven diplomats to remain at the building, which belongs to the British government, with significantly restricted activities.

Miliband acknowledged that Britain had temporarily withdrawn some staff and their families for security reasons. "We will work in the coming months to build back up our presence, and we will not take reciprocal action while such discussions are underway and credible," the foreign secretary said.

Dispute follows UK sanctions on settlements

The diplomatic standoff stems from measures introduced on Sept. 8, when Britain imposed sanctions targeting illegal Israeli settlements, including a ban on settlement product imports. Miliband reaffirmed that these steps were taken in support of a two-state solution aimed at securing peace for Israelis and Palestinians, reiterating Britain's position that East Jerusalem is occupied territory.

Workers removed signage from the British Consulate General in East Jerusalem on Thursday, according to an Anadolu correspondent on the ground. The closure order does not affect the British Embassy in Tel Aviv, and both sides said they had agreed to continue discussions.