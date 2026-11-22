See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Paris says draft falls short on farm support

France on Saturday rejected European Council President Antonio Costa's compromise proposal for the EU's 2028-2034 budget, saying the draft failed to provide sufficient guarantees for farmers' incomes. The Elysee Palace described the text as “very disappointing” and said it “does not constitute a basis for an agreement.”

Paris said the proposal fell short of its expectations for the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, particularly regarding protections for farmers' incomes. Costa's plan would cut the European Commission's initial budget proposal by €204 billion ($224 billion), bringing the seven-year spending framework to approximately €1.781 trillion.

The original proposal totaled approximately €2 trillion. In current prices, the revised budget would be about 10% smaller than the commission's initial plan.

Germany demands deeper spending cuts

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also rejected the compromise, arguing that the proposed reductions did not go far enough. Merz called Costa's proposal a “first step” but said overall spending remained unacceptably high.

Ireland, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, proposed €140 billion in cuts in October. That figure fell short of demands from countries including Germany and the Netherlands for more substantial spending reductions.

Under Costa's latest draft, funding for migration management and border security would double. The proposal would also increase EU member states' average contributions from 0.80% to 0.82% of gross domestic product.

Digital services tax raises concerns

Costa's proposal includes a new 3% digital services tax targeting major technology companies, and he said he would explore the possibility of taxing crypto-assets. Several EU member states have expressed concern that the digital levy could trigger retaliatory measures from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The EU's long-term budget requires unanimous approval from member states and the consent of the European Parliament.

World

Malaysia to engage UN, OIC, ASEAN after ICJ Myanmar genocide ruling

World

Eisenkot calls occupier arson attacks in West Bank ‘Jewish terrorism’

World

Iran's Guard claims it downed US MQ-1 drone east of Hormuz