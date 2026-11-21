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Joint declaration on the COP31 sidelines

A joint declaration press conference with the participation of France, Panama, Spain, Belgium, Ivory Coast, Finland, Guatemala, the Solomon Islands and Sweden was held on November 20 in Antalya, on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31). Türkiye is hosting the conference, which is taking place in 2026.

Officials at the briefing

Vanuatu's Minister of Climate Change Ralph Regenvanu (L) and Belgium's Federal Minister of Mobility, Climate and Ecological Transition Jean-Luc Crucke (2nd L) attended the briefing. They were joined by Elena Pita (3rd L), Director General of the Spanish Climate Change Office, Panama's Minister of Environment Juan Carlos Navarro (4th L), and Cote d'Ivoire representative Kouakou Eloi Noel Kouassi (5th L).

France was represented by Monique Barbut (4th R), its Minister of Ecological Transition, Biodiversity and International Negotiations on Climate and Nature, while Sweden's Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari (3rd R) and Finland's Minister of Climate and the Environment Sari Multala (2nd R) also took part. Guatemala's Ambassador for Environment and Climate Change Rita Mishaan Rossell (R) completed the group.

Mehmet Emin Mengüarslan Anadolu Ajansı

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