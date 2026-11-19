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Stephen Sackur, a long-serving BBC journalist, has spoken out against the broadcaster’s reporting on Gaza, saying its editorial standards cannot be sustained.

He cited an instruction from management that death tolls of civilians killed by Israel must carry the label “run by Hamas”.

Sackur also noted that BBC reports relaying denials by the Israeli army left out the fact that ICC-wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu faces an International Criminal Court arrest warrant on war crimes charges.