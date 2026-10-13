Azerbaijani student removed over headscarf

🇦🇿🧕🏻❗️In Azerbaijan, the impact of the new school dress code regulation continues to be felt.

A female student who attended school in uniform but wore a headscarf was removed from her classroom. Her departure turned into an emotional moment, as her classmates bid her a tearful farewell.

During the incident, the student's guardian asked the class, "Do you agree that she should leave the school?" The students unanimously answered, "No."