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Jewish activist Ilan Henzler interrupted a private breakfast between David Barnea, Mossad’s former director, and German MPs in the Bundestag in Berlin, holding him to blame for the pager blasts in Lebanon in 2024. The closed meeting was billed as “Behind the Scenes of Mossad”.

“You are responsible for thousands of civilians and children who were killed. Now you’re trying to sell your military technology to the German elite,” he said.

Henzler also told Barnea that, eight decades on, he was now in the very room in which war criminals had once tried to destroy his ancestors, before he was restrained and led away by police.