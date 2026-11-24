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Displacement centered on Taiz

The UN chief's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said on Monday that more than 360,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Yemen since the beginning of August, while hundreds of civilians have been killed or injured amid continued violence. Dujarric told reporters that the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported widespread displacement across the country.

Taiz governorate is hosting the largest number of displaced people at approximately 145,000, according to the IOM. Restrictions on roads continue to disrupt civilian movement and the delivery of commercial supplies into Taiz, further complicating conditions for residents and displaced families, Dujarric said.

Civilian casualties

The UN Human Rights Office has verified 323 civilian casualties since the beginning of August, including 76 people killed and 247 injured, Dujarric said. “Children account for more than a third of all casualties and half of those killed. Easy to imagine that the actual numbers are probably much higher,” he added.

Years of conflict

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government, triggering years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis. Renewed escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July following the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.

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