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Senior UN officials warned on Monday that escalating attacks on Black Sea commercial shipping and Ukrainian infrastructure are driving acute humanitarian emergencies and severe food insecurity worldwide.

Black Sea shipping under fire

As of mid-October, 63% fewer wheat and maize vessels were moving through the Turkish Straits than at the same point in 2025. “For crews taking this route has become a life-or-death risk,” World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg told a UN Security Council briefing chaired by Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics.

Lindberg called the Black Sea the “deadliest maritime route in 2026” and reported more than 300 attacks and at least 40 deaths this year. He warned that roughly 10 million tons of Russian and Ukrainian wheat, enough to feed 44 million people, may fail to reach import-dependent nations.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo noted that the UN human rights office logged 164 reported vessel attacks between June and October. It verified 15 of them, which killed at least 21 workers and injured 43, with incidents spilling into Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone and off Romania’s coast.

A “triple chokepoint” across the Mideast’s Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb and the Black Sea could add $727 million to WFP operating costs by mid-2027, Lindberg added, jeopardizing food aid for 7.3 million people. The FAO Food Price Index reached a near four-year high in September, he said, with global wheat prices up nearly 10% since January. “Grain silos in Ukraine and Poland are full, while families in Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan suffer catastrophic hunger,” he said.

Energy grid strikes

Inside Ukraine, attacks on power and water networks have left a 6-gigawatt electricity gap, cutting power to 700,000 families on Nov. 12 alone as winter nears, UN Development Program (UNDP) Administrator Alexander De Croo said. He described the scale of the attacks on Ukrainian energy and water grids as “unprecedented,” arguing that the destruction “can no longer be considered collateral damage.”

The UNDP has supplied emergency power gear to 435 communities and returned 42,000 square kilometers (16,216 square miles) of mined land to farming. De Croo stressed, however, that civilians ultimately need the conflict to end.

Cross-border spillover

DiCarlo warned that the war is increasingly spilling across borders, citing recent missile and drone crashes in southeastern Poland and near Moldova’s capital Chisinau, as well as Ukrainian strikes on Russian ships in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas. Attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid this year are even more “extensive and systematic” than at the same point last year, she noted, and humanitarian needs could soon “outstrip” available capacity if strikes persist.

Lindberg said the WFP stands ready to facilitate humanitarian grain shipments if UN Security Council members back a coordination mechanism.

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