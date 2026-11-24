Rutte says alliance weighs space in defense posture

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday that the alliance's defense commitment covers space, responding to reports that Russia could launch a nuclear-armed satellite into orbit within weeks. He spoke at a joint news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Rutte emphasized that the alliance continuously evaluates its deterrence and defense posture. “I can assure you, we will always make sure that we defend every inch of NATO territory, and that includes making sure that we are safe when it comes to the space element,” he said when asked about the reports.

He noted that those security assessments span the entire alliance—not just Europe, but also the United States and Canada—citing collective efforts to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic. “But also when it comes to space, which is more to the point of what came out in the German media about what the Russians might be up to,” Rutte added.

Merz says reports show Russian escalation

Asked about the reports, Merz said that while they are not completely new, that does not make them “any less shocking.” “They reveal the level of escalation Russia is evidently prepared to pursue,” he told reporters, adding that European leaders would discuss the latest developments when they meet in Brussels later this week.

German media cite Sputnik-S launch warning

Earlier Monday, German media reported that Germany's BND intelligence service and its Western partners have warned that Russia could launch a nuclear-armed satellite designated Sputnik-S before the end of the year. Citing security sources, the outlets reported that the satellite is fully built and stored in the greater Moscow area, and that intelligence assessments shared in early November indicated a launch could occur within 60 days.

The Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, have briefed senior officials, including Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, over the past several weeks, and German military officers consider a December launch plausible, the reports said. A nuclear detonation in low Earth orbit would disable all satellites in that zone within months, crippling global navigation, telecommunications and weather forecasting.

Russian Embassy rejects the allegations

The Russian Embassy in Berlin told local media it had no knowledge of such plans, dismissing “all unfounded allegations regarding the space activities of the Russian Federation” as “part of a propaganda campaign.” Russia's space operations are conducted “in accordance with international obligations” and serve “exclusively peaceful purposes,” the embassy said.

World

Car bomb hits Meta government headquarters in Colombia's Villavicencio

World

ICT-wanted criminal Sheikh Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh on Dec. 16

World

South Korea scrambles jets as Russian warplanes enter air defense zone