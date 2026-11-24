South Korea scrambled fighter jets early Tuesday after several Russian military aircraft entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea, approaching Ulleung Island before leaving the area, according to Yonhap News Agency, which cited the military. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace, a finding that contradicts an earlier emergency alert issued by the Interior Ministry.

Military response

"We detected the movement before the Russian aircraft’s entry into KADIZ and deployed fighter jets to conduct tactical maneuvers in case of contingencies," the JCS said. A JCS official said the Russian aircraft flew close to South Korean airspace before heading toward the East Sea following the military's response, and that no North Korean aircraft were involved.

Alerts and confusion on Ulleung Island

The Interior Ministry issued an air raid warning that left residents of Ulleung Island confused, urging people to seek shelter underground. Authorities lifted the warning three minutes later, after the Russian aircraft had left the area. The North Gyeongsang provincial government then issued a separate notification incorrectly identifying the warplanes as suspected North Korean aircraft, and it corrected the error around 40 minutes later without explaining its cause.

Several major South Korean news outlets ran breaking news alerts based on the initial warning before correcting their reports. "Some media reports that 'a flying object believed to be a North Korean aircraft violated South Korean airspace' are not true," the military said in a brief statement. The erroneous alert came amid heightened tensions along the heavily fortified border, weeks after a mine blast in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) injured three South Korean soldiers, and a North Korean incursion would have heightened tensions between the two Koreas, which remain technically at war.

Seoul plans formal complaint

Defense Ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said Seoul planned to summon a Russian diplomat later Tuesday to lodge a formal complaint. Chung told reporters the ministry intended to call in the Russian defense attache in the afternoon to deliver a "stern protest" over the incident. The ministry added that the Russian aircraft "flew right up to the edge of our airspace" and that the alert was issued as a proactive measure.

An air defense identification zone extends beyond a country's sovereign airspace and is used to identify and monitor approaching aircraft. Military aircraft are generally expected to notify the relevant country before entering such a zone, although notification is not legally required.

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