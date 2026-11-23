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Japan's Supreme Public Prosecutors Office has directed prosecutors across the country not to enter undisclosed investigative information into search engines powered by artificial intelligence, local media reported on Monday.

Notice calls for strict information management

The country's top prosecutorial authority called for strict information management in a notice, saying, "Inappropriate use could undermine public trust in prosecutorial activities," Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported, citing government sources. The authority fears that such information, if entered into AI tools, could be disclosed to other users.

Restrictions on AI tools

Issued on Oct. 16 to district and high public prosecutors offices nationwide, the notice also urged prosecutors to avoid entering descriptions of crimes into AI tools whenever possible, even if the details have been partially generalized or anonymized. In principle, the notice said, only designated AI tools and those approved in advance by the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office can be used.

Conviction rate among the highest globally

Japan's criminal conviction rate for indicted cases stands at 99%, a figure cited as one of the highest globally.

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