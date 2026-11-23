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The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a transport and infrastructure project aimed at connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory, was announced on Monday by US President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Preparatory work under way in Syunik

Pashinyan said in a video message that preparatory construction work had begun in Armenia's southern Syunik province, and described the initiative as the country's largest economic project since independence. “We are launching work on the largest economic project in Armenia since independence,” he said.

Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan confirmed that work had started at several locations in the Meghri area, adding that major construction would follow the preparatory phase.

Trump announces development company

Trump, who also addressed the launch in a separate video message, congratulated Pashinyan and praised his efforts toward peace with Azerbaijan. He announced the launch of the TRIPP Development Company, saying the US-Armenia partnership would establish new trade routes for goods, energy and travel across the region.

The US president thanked Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for their cooperation and invited the Armenian premier to visit the White House next year.

Connectivity and background

Pashinyan said the project would strengthen regional connectivity, boost Armenia's access to international markets and attract investment, with the Syunik region set to benefit in particular. He added that TRIPP would give fresh momentum to the Trans-Caspian trade route and East-West connectivity while respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction of participating countries.

The project stems from a joint declaration signed in Washington on Aug. 8, 2025, by Pashinyan and Aliyev in Trump's presence. The foreign ministers of the two countries also initialed a peace agreement at the summit.

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