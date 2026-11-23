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Trump signals possible return to strikes

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he is inclined to resume military strikes against Iran after the New Year if negotiations fail to produce an agreement, according to Fox News. Trump told the network that indirect talks with Tehran were ongoing but expressed frustration over the lack of progress.

Describing Iranian negotiators as “professional tap dancers,” Trump added that “they talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it’s all BS,” according to the report. He also encouraged anti-government demonstrators in Iran to continue protesting after watching videos of renewed demonstrations in the country, Fox News reported.

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian attacks on oil tankers have continued despite an ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports. They follow reports of fresh Iranian attacks on commercial vessels near the strait and strikes targeting US forces in Bahrain.

Asked about Iranian state media reports suggesting Tehran could test the blockade, Trump warned that Iranian vessels attempting to cross it would be attacked and sunk. He indicated that US forces would open fire on vessels attempting to breach the blockade.

War and stalled negotiations

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February, with Tehran responding by attacking Israel and US military facilities across the region. Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June to end hostilities and began negotiations, which later stalled amid disagreements over how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Fighting between the parties has flared intermittently since July amid continuing efforts to end the war.

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