Clayton cautions on upgrades

US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned on Sunday that further technology outages may occur as companies and government agencies modernize their systems and strengthen cybersecurity, following recent disruptions affecting air travel, banking and Microsoft services. Appearing on CNN's “State of the Union,” Clayton said Americans should prepare for temporary interruptions as organizations invest in upgrading their infrastructure to adapt to advances in artificial intelligence (AI).

“The American people should be prepared for a great deal of investment in upgrading our systems; they should be prepared for investment in cybersecurity, and they should be prepared that any time there is a step change in technology, a step change in both compute and applications, there will be bumps in the road,” Clayton said. He added that system upgrades could lead to temporary service interruptions, with companies and government agencies addressing the challenges proactively.

Recent disruptions

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Microsoft Outlook and JPMorgan were all involved in recent disruptions that affected air travel, digital services and banking transactions. Officials have largely dismissed the possibility that the incidents were connected to a coordinated cyberattack or an attack involving artificial intelligence, noting that the disruptions had different underlying causes.

Delta delays in Atlanta

Delta Air Lines flights faced widespread delays across the US on Sunday after a technical issue disrupted operations at the airline's main hub in Atlanta, according to local media reports and the FAA. The FAA initially imposed a ground stop for Delta flights heading to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before replacing it with a ground delay program, local outlet Atlanta News First reported.

The ground delay allowed flights bound for Atlanta to depart but resulted in average delays of nearly an hour, and the program was initially expected to remain in effect until at least 1 pm local time (1800GMT). Delta attributed the disruption to a malfunction in its automated system for calculating aircraft weight and balance before departure. “Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation,” the airline said.

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