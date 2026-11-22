Kurum and Agyeman-Rawlings meet
COP31 President and Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum met with Ghana's Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, on November 22. The meeting took place during the COP31 Closing Plenary Session in Antalya, Türkiye.
Closing plenary at Anadolu Hall
The Closing Plenary Session was held at the Anadolu Hall in the COP31 venue, where the two ministers were seen together. The meeting was recorded on November 22, 2026.
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