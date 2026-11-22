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Kurum and Agyeman-Rawlings meet

COP31 President and Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum met with Ghana's Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, on November 22. The meeting took place during the COP31 Closing Plenary Session in Antalya, Türkiye.

Osmancan Gürdoğan Anadolu Ajansı

Closing plenary at Anadolu Hall

The Closing Plenary Session was held at the Anadolu Hall in the COP31 venue, where the two ministers were seen together. The meeting was recorded on November 22, 2026.

Osmancan Gürdoğan Anadolu Ajansı

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Displaced families return to destroyed homes in Upper Nabatieh

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Russian air strike leaves Sloviansk health centre in ruins

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Syrian soldier killed, 2 wounded in mine-clearing operation in Deir ez-Zor