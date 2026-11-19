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Cooperation at the core of accountability

Acting International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said at a UN Security Council meeting on Libya on Wednesday that cooperation with Libyan authorities is central to bringing perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity to justice, adding that joint efforts are yielding tangible results for victims.

Cooperation between the court, Libyan institutions, civil society and international partners was essential to advancing accountability, Niang said. “ICC is not the only body to dispense justice,” he said, stressing that collaboration with national authorities had strengthened investigations and supported judicial proceedings.

Engagement with Libyan officials

Niang highlighted growing engagement with Libyan officials, among them the Presidential Council and the government, alongside cooperation with the country's prosecutor general. He described the partnership as reciprocal and cited a recent request from Libyan authorities for ICC assistance in investigating an alleged terrorist attack in Tripoli.

Mitiga prison and victims' hopes

Niang also welcomed cooperation that had helped advance investigations into abuses at Mitiga prison, where victims reported systematic torture, sexual violence and other abuses. He called for continued cooperation and warned that efforts to undermine the court would ultimately weaken victims' hopes of obtaining justice, quoting one victim as saying: “I will only stop when justice is done.”

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