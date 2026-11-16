Nigerian army rescues 125 kidnap victims, kills 8 terrorists

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Week of operations across the country

The Defence Headquarters said Nigerian troops rescued 125 kidnapped people, killed eight terrorists and arrested 10 alleged collaborators and logistics suppliers in military operations conducted across the country between Nov. 6 and 12. The operations also led to the surrender of 12 terrorists and members of their families.

Director of Defence Media Operations Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja gave the figures in a briefing, according to a statement he issued.

119 travelers freed in Borno

Onoja said the largest rescue involved 119 travelers abducted on Nov. 6 along the Dutsen Kura-Bulazarma-Kamuya Road in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of northeastern Borno State. Troops pursued the attackers along the Mangari-Dora Road, forcing them to abandon the captives.

The rescued group comprised 69 men, 35 women and 15 children. The military also discovered improvised explosive devices planted in the area.

Zamfara, Niger and other states

In northwestern Zamfara State, soldiers rescued five kidnapped people during separate operations, while another three victims were freed after commuters were attacked along the Kombo-Gurusu Road in Bukkuyum Local Government Area. The driver abducted with the commuters was found dead, the military said.

Operations were also reported in Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara and Oyo states, where troops raided suspected hideouts, recovered weapons and ammunition, and dismantled camps used by armed groups. In Niger State, troops operating in Kainji Lake National Park detonated five improvised explosive devices, repelled two attacks and killed two suspected terrorists, and arrested people suspected of collaborating with armed groups.

Persistent insecurity

The operations came amid persistent insecurity in parts of Nigeria, where armed groups have carried out kidnappings, attacks on communities and assaults on travelers. Kidnapping for ransom has remained a major security concern, particularly in the country's northern regions, with highways and rural communities frequently targeted.