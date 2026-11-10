Turkish president Erdogan, Niger's Tchiani discuss ties, Sahel security

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Strategic dialogue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Nigerien counterpart Abdourahamane Tchiani by telephone on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security, the Presidential Communications Directorate said on NSosyal.

Erdogan told Tchiani that Ankara would continue advancing relations across various fields, reaffirming full support for Niger's territorial integrity and security. He expressed readiness to assist in establishing regional dialogue processes to strengthen stability in the Sahel region.

Condolences

Erdogan also extended condolences to Tchiani and the people of Niger over the death of the Nigerien president's father last week. The telephone exchange marked the latest high-level contact between the two leaders as Türkiye deepens its diplomatic engagement across the Sahel.