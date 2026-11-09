Türkiye, Iraq reaffirm commitment to end PKK presence in Sinjar
Türkiye and Iraq announced on Sunday their joint commitment to restoring state authority in Sinjar and ending PKK terrorist presence there, while Ankara confirmed it would begin gradually handing over the Bashiqa-Zilkan base to Baghdad, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.
Sinjar security cooperation
Ankara and Baghdad on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to restoring full state authority in Sinjar — a northern Iraqi district long plagued by PKK terrorist elements — and eliminating the organization from the region, according to a joint statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate. The two countries said they would continue "commendable steps" taken by Iraqi authorities to reassert control over the area, citing an agreement reached by their leaders on September 23, 2026.
Base handover
The Turkish side announced it would begin taking necessary steps for the gradual handover of the Bashiqa-Zilkan military base to the Iraqi federal government, in line with the leaders' pact. Ankara and Baghdad will coordinate the transition through existing bilateral channels, the statement noted.
Joint monitoring
Both sides decided to activate the Joint Security Coordination Committee to verify and monitor progress in the process launched in Sinjar to completely end PKK presence. The mechanism will oversee implementation of security measures aimed at preventing the terrorist organization's return to the district, according to the document.