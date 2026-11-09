Türkiye, Iraq reaffirm commitment to end PKK presence in Sinjar

Sinjar security cooperation

Ankara and Baghdad on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to restoring full state authority in Sinjar — a northern Iraqi district long plagued by PKK terrorist elements — and eliminating the organization from the region, according to a joint statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate. The two countries said they would continue "commendable steps" taken by Iraqi authorities to reassert control over the area, citing an agreement reached by their leaders on September 23, 2026.

Base handover

The Turkish side announced it would begin taking necessary steps for the gradual handover of the Bashiqa-Zilkan military base to the Iraqi federal government, in line with the leaders' pact. Ankara and Baghdad will coordinate the transition through existing bilateral channels, the statement noted.

Joint monitoring

Both sides decided to activate the Joint Security Coordination Committee to verify and monitor progress in the process launched in Sinjar to completely end PKK presence. The mechanism will oversee implementation of security measures aimed at preventing the terrorist organization's return to the district, according to the document.