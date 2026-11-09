Rubio says diplomatic agreement with Iran may prove impossible

Rubio rules out imminent deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that a diplomatic resolution to the nine-month war with Iran may prove impossible, accusing Tehran of making unrealistic demands and warning that negotiations remained deadlocked ahead of G7 foreign ministers' talks in Paris.

Speaking to reporters before departing for France, Rubio dismissed hopes for an immediate breakthrough despite ongoing engagement by multiple countries. "You have a number of countries that continue to engage them with different ideas, but I wouldn't say we're on the verge of a breakthrough," he said. "The president would always prefer to solve this and every problem diplomatically. Sometimes that's not possible, unfortunately," Rubio added, characterizing Iranian negotiating positions as "outrageous and ridiculous" while defending President Donald Trump's decision to confront Tehran despite potential political costs.

Defensive strikes continue

The secretary's remarks followed limited US strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days — with President Donald Trump confirming Friday that American forces had targeted Iranian air defense systems — as Rubio defended the military actions as defensive measures tied to threats against American forces and maritime traffic. "Well, the US acts defensively. If there's a threat to our forces in the region, we will act against those," he said. "So if there's a clear and present threat to shipping or to our forces in the region, we have a right to defend ourselves," he added, noting that any further action would depend on whether Iranian forces were attacking or preparing to attack US interests.

Conflict enters ninth month

Rubio's comments came as the war between the US, Israel and Iran entered its ninth month following the February 28 offensive that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and military infrastructure. A ceasefire was reached in April and a memorandum signed in June aimed at securing a permanent peace agreement, though negotiations have since failed to produce a final settlement. The G7 foreign ministers are expected to discuss the conflict during their meeting in Paris on Monday and Tuesday, according to diplomatic sources.