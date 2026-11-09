Home
World
America
Rubio says diplomatic agreement with Iran may prove impossible

Rubio says diplomatic agreement with Iran may prove impossible

Yenişafak English AA
10:02, 09/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:44, 09/11/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Rubio says diplomatic agreement with Iran may prove impossible
File photo

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that reaching a diplomatic agreement with Iran may prove impossible, accusing Tehran of making "outrageous and ridiculous" demands while warning that negotiations were nowhere near a breakthrough as the nine-month war between Washington and Tehran grinds on without a settlement ahead of G7 talks in Paris.

Rubio rules out imminent deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that a diplomatic resolution to the nine-month war with Iran may prove impossible, accusing Tehran of making unrealistic demands and warning that negotiations remained deadlocked ahead of G7 foreign ministers' talks in Paris.

Speaking to reporters before departing for France, Rubio dismissed hopes for an immediate breakthrough despite ongoing engagement by multiple countries. "You have a number of countries that continue to engage them with different ideas, but I wouldn't say we're on the verge of a breakthrough," he said. "The president would always prefer to solve this and every problem diplomatically. Sometimes that's not possible, unfortunately," Rubio added, characterizing Iranian negotiating positions as "outrageous and ridiculous" while defending President Donald Trump's decision to confront Tehran despite potential political costs.

Defensive strikes continue

The secretary's remarks followed limited US strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days — with President Donald Trump confirming Friday that American forces had targeted Iranian air defense systems — as Rubio defended the military actions as defensive measures tied to threats against American forces and maritime traffic. "Well, the US acts defensively. If there's a threat to our forces in the region, we will act against those," he said. "So if there's a clear and present threat to shipping or to our forces in the region, we have a right to defend ourselves," he added, noting that any further action would depend on whether Iranian forces were attacking or preparing to attack US interests.

Conflict enters ninth month

Rubio's comments came as the war between the US, Israel and Iran entered its ninth month following the February 28 offensive that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and military infrastructure. A ceasefire was reached in April and a memorandum signed in June aimed at securing a permanent peace agreement, though negotiations have since failed to produce a final settlement. The G7 foreign ministers are expected to discuss the conflict during their meeting in Paris on Monday and Tuesday, according to diplomatic sources.

Titles :marco rubioiranunited statesg7strait of hormuzdonald trumpqeshm islandus secretary of stateiran nuclear programparis
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026