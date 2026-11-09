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Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi missiles over Riyadh

Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi missiles over Riyadh

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09:58, 09/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:41, 09/11/2026, Monday
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Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi missiles over Riyadh
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The Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed a drone and four missiles targeting Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, as Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for wide-ranging attacks on an airport, oil facilities and military positions.

Air defenses intercept projectiles over capital

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels announced on Sunday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone and four missiles, including two ballistic and two cruise projectiles, launched toward Riyadh and southern regions of the kingdom. Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, the coalition spokesman, said in a statement on the social media platform X: "Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region." He added that air defenses had earlier intercepted two ballistic missiles bound for the capital and two cruise missiles targeting Riyadh and southern areas, though the origin of the cruise missiles was not specified.

Houthi group claims attacks on airport, oil facilities

Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for four separate attacks on Saudi targets, with military spokesman Yahya Saree stating on X that "the first attack targeted King Khalid International Airport, Aramco oil storage tanks and the financial district in Riyadh." Saree claimed the strikes scored direct hits and caused significant damage, adding that a second attack on an Aramco facility in Abqaiq sparked fires. He said a third strike targeted Saudi forces in Yemen's eastern Al-Jawf province and in Madghal district in Marib province, while a fourth hit Saudi forces in the Al-Mudaraba area of Lahj province in southern Yemen, where he claimed "several were killed or wounded."

Coalition strikes missile launchers in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition responded by destroying three ballistic missile launchers used in the attempted attacks, including one in the Yemeni capital Sanaa that had targeted the Eastern Province and two in the northern province of Saada used in the attempted strike on Riyadh, according to separate statements on X. The coalition has intensified operations against Houthi military infrastructure in recent weeks as cross-border attacks have increased in frequency and sophistication, threatening commercial shipping and civilian airports.

Aramco facility sustains minor damage

The Saudi Energy Ministry reported minor damage to an administrative building belonging to state oil giant Aramco following the attempted attack on Riyadh. The exchange of fire marks the latest escalation in a prolonged conflict that has seen the Houthi group repeatedly target Saudi energy infrastructure, airports and military positions across the kingdom and inside Yemen despite years of coalition air campaigns.

Titles :saudi arabiayemenhouthisriyadhturki al-malikiyahya sareearamcosaudi-led coalitionking khalid international airportabqaiq
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